Andrew Carmellini Is a Man Who Cooks

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Tina Rupp

Chicken Posole

Le Grand Fooding starts in NYC this weekend, and today Food Republic interviewed the two Frenchwomen who organize its events about men who cook, men who eat and men who are so into food that they warrant the term “gastrosexual.” Launched in France, Le Fooding is like an oddball summit for young international chefs. New York's Andrew Carmellini is among the headlining men who can really cook, so if you miss the alt festivities, his make-ahead Chicken Posole can be enjoyed by anyone—gastrosexual or not.