America's First Chicken Recipe?

According to an article published this week on NewScientist.com, archaeologists have established that the Polynesians beat Columbus to the Americas by as much as 100 years (NewScientist.com, via Kottke.com). Their source? Chicken bones. Dug from a site on the Arauco Peninsula in Chile, the bones date from between 1321 and 1407. Their DNA exactly matches the DNA of bones found on Tonga and American Samoa, and closely resembles the DNA of bones unearthed on Easter Island. Scientists estimate that it took a little under two weeks for Polynesians to make the ocean trip from Easter Island to South America. I wonder how those Polynesians cooked their chickens. I'd like to think they made something like the coconut-caramel chickenchef Jean-Georges Vongerichten created on his recent trip to French Polynesia, but I can't be sure.

