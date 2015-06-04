America's 3 Favorite Cheeses and What You Should Make with Them

Mozzarella, Cheddar and Parmesan—these are the top selling cheeses in America, according to the Foodservice Research Institute. (Check out the entire list here.) From savory to sweet, here are nine super-cheesey, gooey recipes boasting America’s most loved cheeses—just in time for National Cheese Day.

1. Creamy Parmesan Custards

Here, silky Parmesan custards get baked in elegant egg cups and topped with gravlax and peppery arugula.

2. Fresh Mozzarella

Warm, tender, milky mozzarella is easier to make than you might think. Plus it takes just 20 minutes.

3. Cheddar Gougères

Light, airy and deliciously savory, these cheddar gougères are perfect for parties.

4. Herbed Polenta and Parmesan Gratin

This indulgent baked polenta is terrific straight out of the oven but equally good reheated the next day.

5. Grilled Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Unagi Sauce

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard makes the ultimate summer salad with a creamy version of sweet-salty Japanese unagi sauce, which is typically brushed over eel.

6. Double-Baked Cheese Soufflé with Parmesan Cream

Perfect for serious cheese-lovers, this luxe soufflé is double cheesy.

7. Beer-and-Cheddar Soup

This superrich soup is studded with spicy jalapeños and smoky bacon.

8. Spiced Apple Pie with Cheddar Crust

Chef Marcus Samuelsson updates the apple pie-cheddar combo by hiding the cheese in the flaky crust.

9. Artichoke-Heart, Spinach, and Mozzarella Bread Pudding

This rich bread pudding combines gooey, creamy mozzarella and Parmesan in one satisfying dish.

