Americans Are “Over” Green Juice (But Not Sriracha)

Green juice was all the rage in 2015. Americans everywhere were spending upwards of $9 a pop to get their green veggies in liquified form; some diehard fans even went all in and bought super-juicers so they could make their own cold-pressed juices at home.

But U.S. consumers are a fickle bunch. According to a new survey by Zagat, which is owned by Google, 35 percent of Americans are already totally "over it" when it comes to the whole green juice trend; meanwhile, only 11 percent still "love it." (The remaining respondents either said they either didn't mind it or had no opinion whatsover.)

Sriracha, on the other hand, continues to thrive in the trendy-food marketplace. Thirty-one percent of respondents say they love this spicy condiment, compared to the 24 percent who are over it. Quinoa and ramen also continued to have favorable returns, per the survey, while bone broth—one of the biggest food news stories of last year—is apparently past its prime: 21 percent are over it, while only 13 percent love it.

As for the ongoing controversy over no-tip restaurants, the poll suggests that diners are still warming up to the idea. While they're not bad tippers in general—the national tip average is 18.9 percent, according to the report—only 13 percent of people "love" the idea of tip-inclusive restaurants; 38 percent were already "over" this still-nascent trend, and 35 percent said they "don't mind."