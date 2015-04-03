American Kids Eat a Staggering Number of Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwiches

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. The average American kid eats 1,500 PB&J sandwiches by end of high school.

2. In France & Italy, April Fools Day is celebrated by sticking paper fish on unsuspecting people’s backs!

3. Briny, plump clams are more than just delicious. We can thank them for these expressions: clam up, clammy and clamshell to-go containers.

4. Did doughnuts win the war? Doughnut Dollies brought them to soldiers during WWII to keep spirits up.

5. Can a name dictate someone’s destiny? A California insurance agent/caterer named Harry Baker invented chiffon cake.

6. A “Mystery” Dum Dums lollipop is made by mixing the end of one flavor batch with the start of the next.

Related: 32 Great Sandwiches

11 DIY Doughnuts

26 Terrific Clam Recipes