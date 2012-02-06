“American” Chinese Food Lands in China

February 06, 2012

 Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

Many of the most popular Chinese dishes in the US are Americanized—no bones, no feet, no serious spice. But as cities like Beijing become more international, take-out favorites like General Tso’s chicken, chop suey and fortune cookies are winning favor in the country that inspired them, Newsweek reports. One of our favorite Chinese-American dishes is sesame chicken. Ready in just 35 minutes, Marcia Kiesel’s version of the sweet-and-crispy chicken is coated with a spicy ginger-garlic sauce and mixed with a healthy serving of broccoli.

