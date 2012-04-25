America Loves Kimchi

© Kana Okada / Bulgogi-Style Chicken

Kimchi, the pungent Korean pickled condiment, is making its way into the American mainstream, National Restaurant News reports. Chefs across the country have embraced kimchi as a versatile ingredient that can be used in many different dishes–from tacos to tempura. Not only is kimchi delicious, it is also loaded with beneficial probiotics. Before you try it on a hot dog, taste the garlicky pickle alongside Ginger-Marinated Bulgogi-Style Chicken, F&W's healthy take on a classic Korean dish.

