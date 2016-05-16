Amazon Is Working on Private-Label Snacks, Coffee and More

Unlike Facebook, it seems that Amazon is happy to have its brand attached to packaged foods. The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon Prime members will soon be able to order private-label Amazon nuts, spices, tea, coffee and baby food by the end of the month or early June.

The Journal's anonymous sources say the Happy Belly brand will include "food stuffs" as varied as trail mix and cooking oil and Wickedly Prime will comprise "snacks." There are also household products coming, like baby products under the Mama Bear moniker and cleaning products called Presto!

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Amazon’s latest lineup is aimed at winning sales in niches with generally higher profit margins.” Apparently, some consumers view in-house brands as higher quality than other generics, and the company saves costs on marketing and brand development.