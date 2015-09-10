Amazing Wines to Order by the Glass

Excellent new wine bars specializing in rare vintages and wine education are pouring superb by-the-glass choices. Here, some favorites.

Laura Maniec, Corkbuzz, Charlotte, NC

Clos Cibonne Tibouren 2013. "It's more complex and intense than most rosés." $16; 4905 Ashley Park Ln.; charlotte.corkbuzz.com.

Matthew Kaner, Augustine, Sherman Oaks, CA

1959 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac. "A stunning red Bordeaux. It's still fruity, it's still inky, and the tannic structure is still there." $250; 13456 Ventura Blvd.; augustinewinebar.com.

Kathryn Coker, Esters, Santa Monica, CA

2012 Pierre Morey Bourgogne Aligote. "This white Burgundy's racing acidity is amazing with our country ham and okra." $14; 1314 7th St.; esterswineshop.com.

Jill Roberts, The Hawthorn, Helena, MT

2013 Chateau Moncontour Jovly Vouvray. "It's a touch off-dry and lures many folks out of their comfort zones—Chardonnay drinkers as well as lovers of sweet wine." $10; 46 N. Last Chance Gulch; thehawthornwine.com.

Recipe: Country Ham with Okra and Cheddar

Related: World's Best Wine Tasting Experiences

Where To Go Next: Wine Pro Hangouts

Gifts for the Wine Lover