Amazing New Wine Cruises to Try Now

Courtesy of Seabourn
From Norway to the Mediterranean, cruises are exploring a new world of wine.
From Norway to the Mediterranean, cruises are exploring a new world of wine. Here, four wine-centric cruises to try now.
Sea Dream
The Wine Angle: Get entry-level-somm certified.
Travel Details: From $3,500; seadream.com.
MSC Cruises
The Wine Angle: Create your own custom wine blend
Travel Details: From $549; msccruisesusa.com.
Norwegian
The Wine Angle: Do a tasting at Mondavi's new wine bar
Travel Details: From $719; ncl.com.
Seabourn
The Wine Angle: Drink locally sourced wines
Travel Details: From $6,000; seabourn.com.
Related: Best Cruises for Food Lovers
Delicious Artisanal Wines
What Sommeliers Know Best