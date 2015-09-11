Amazing New Wine Cruises to Try Now

From Norway to the Mediterranean, cruises are exploring a new world of wine.

Sea Dream
The Wine Angle: Get entry-level-somm certified.
Travel Details: From $3,500; seadream.com.

MSC Cruises
The Wine Angle: Create your own custom wine blend
Travel Details: From $549; msccruisesusa.com.

Norwegian
The Wine Angle: Do a tasting at Mondavi's new wine bar
Travel Details: From $719; ncl.com.

Seabourn
The Wine Angle: Drink locally sourced wines
Travel Details: From $6,000; seabourn.com.

