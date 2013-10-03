Alon Shaya’s Big Green Nest Egg

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival. Here, Alon Shaya of New Orleans’s Domenica manages to find a loophole in our challenge.

“I wouldn’t take a backpack, I would take my Big Green Egg barbecue. It’s on wheels so I would load it full of all my equipment and food,” Shaya says. He would also stash a bottle of Tabasco, his favorite spicy guacamole and three more very important items: “Some dog food because I would be bringing my two dogs with me and they would need to eat.”

