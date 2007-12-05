Alois Kracher Dies

Alois Kracher probably isn't a name familiar to many of our readers, but in the realm of Austrian wine, and particularly sweet wine, he was immensely influential. Kracher produced some of the best dessert wines I've ever tasted (true for many other people in the wine business, too, if you consider how many accolades he'd received), and was one of those few winemakers to whom one could fairly apply the word 'genius'. He died last night at age 48 from complications due to cancer, according to a press release issued by Wines from Austria. If you've never tried one of the Kracher sweet wines, you owe it to yourself to do so (they're expensive, but worth the price).