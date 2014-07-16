(Almost) No-Cook Chicken Tacos + Easy-Drinking White

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (which has 120 to 150 calories for a 5-ounce glass)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

These quick tacos, which call for store-bought rotisserie chicken and a raw corn salad, are perfect for hot summer nights. The only “cooking” recommended (though not required) is for the tortillas, which are infinitely better when warmed in the toaster oven or in a dry skillet. An easy-drinking, fruity white is your best bet here. I opted for an aromatic Torrentés from Argentina.

(Almost) No-Cook Chicken Tacos with Corn Salad and Avocado

Total: 30 MIN

4 Servings

2 tablespoons finely chopped white onion

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges, for serving

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled jalapeño

2 ears of corn, husked

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 radishes, halved and thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken meat

8 corn tortillas, preferably warmed

1 Hass avocado, thinly sliced lengthwise.

Cilantro leaves, for serving

1. In a bowl, mix the onion with the lime juice and pickled jalapeño and let stand for 5 minutes. Using a serrated knife, slice the corn off the cob and add it to the onion. Add the olive oil and radishes to the corn and toss; season with salt and pepper.

2. Add about 1/4 cup of chicken to each tortilla and mound the salad on top. Arrange a couple of avocado slices alongside, garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

One serving 440 cal, 23 gm fat, 1.5 gm sat fat, 39 gm carb, 7 gm fiber, 23 gm protein.

Wine Floral, peachy Torrontés, such as 2012 Valentin Bianchi Elsa

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

