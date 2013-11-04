All Week on F&W: Life of Pie

"I like pie." - Barack Obama



Too much of a good thing? Never if it's pie! All this week we're celebrating the pie in all its forms: sweet or savory, hot or cold, mild and humble or spicy and bold. We would love to see your pie photos so head over to Instagram and post your best pie shots and be sure to use #FWpie in the caption. Your pic could be featured on foodandwine.com! (How we may use your content: www.amexpub.com/socialmediaterms.)



In honor of Pie Week, our Vintage Visuals photo of the week. The original caption reads: "Nineteen year old Jean Halmond, Queen of Michigan's National Cherry Festival to be held in Traverse City, gives a final once-over to the 30 pound cherry pie which she later presented to President Roosevelt at White House."



