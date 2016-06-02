All the Ways Chorizo Can Up Your Grilling Game

From simple kebabs to elaborate paella.

June 02, 2016

1. Easy Grilled Paella

To cook this seafood-and-chorizo paella, Pete Evans uses his grill as both a stovetop and an oven, simultaneously using direct and indirect heat.

2. Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter

Mexican chorizo stars in chef David Kinch's smoky, tangy butter.

3. Shrimp and Chorizo Kebabs

Skewer your chorizo this summer.

4. Chorizo Hoagies with Tangy Cabbage-Pepper Relish

To grill perfect sausages every time, chef Tim Wiechmann uses a method that requires both charring and poaching your sausages on the grill so that they're crispy and super-juicy.

5. Grilled Chorizos with Salsa

These Chilean crostini give guests something to snack on while they're waiting for their grilled steaks and pork chops.

 

6. Grilled Steak Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Chef Gonzalo Martinez grills the chorizo, the cheese and even the chiles in the salsa for these tacos.

7. Grilled Merguez Sandwiches with Caramelized Red Onions

Try fresh Mexican chorizo in these spicy sandwiches.

