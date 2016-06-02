All the Delicious Sandwiches You Should Make on National Rotisserie Chicken Day

Two amazing things can be said about a rotisserie chicken: It's already cooked and it can be turned into multiple dishes. Here are five perfect sandwiches to celebrate this staple without ever heating up your kitchen.

Summer officially started on Monday, which means it's time to eat BBQ. Try tossing your rotisserie chicken in this North Carolina-style, vinegar-based sauce. Then pile it high on soft pillow-y buns and enjoy.

Take a break from the usual chicken salad sandwich and spice it up with Sriracha and salty-sweet pickles. This robust sandwich will hit every part of your palate (in the best way possible).

Ditch the mayo for a mango curry-spiced yogurt. It's healthier and eminently more delicious!

If you are into mayo, this recipe adds honey, mustard and chili powder to take it to the next level. Just switch the chicken breast for the rotisserie chicken and you'll have the ultimate chicken salad sandwich in no time.

These delicious chicken wraps are ready in just 8 minutes.

Merriam-Webster now claims that a hot dog is a sandwich, so we think a burrito just might be too! Besides, sometimes you want a wrap.