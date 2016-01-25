Alicia Keys is Eating Nothing But Greens for 40 Days

Could you eat only green for 40 days?
As Kermit the Frog told us, it’s not easy being green. But Alicia Keys is going for it anyway—at least for the next month or so. The singer recently posted a plate of broccoli, spinach and zucchini noodles to her Instagram account with the caption, “40 days of eating only greens!!” The plan sounds extreme, but we’re assuming Keys means green-colored vegetables rather than just leafy greens, because of the zucchini and broccoli in the picture. That gives her a bit of wiggle room when it comes to variety.
Whether you want to join the verdant star in her effort or simply add a bit more greenery to your diet, here are 9 delicious recipes for healthy greens (which include only one or two non-green ingredients) to make at any time of day.
1. Warm Green Beans and Lettuce in Anchovy Butter
Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley serve their skillet-tossed lettuce and green bean salad warm, topped with a buttery, tangy anchovy dressing. "I could eat this for breakfast, lunch and dinner," says Melissa. "When vegetables are served this way, there's no way to feel like, 'Oh, greens, I have to eat them.'"
2. Shaved Broccoli with Mustard-Dill Dressing
Crunchy shaved broccoli stems are incredible in this quick salad.
3. Raw and Fried Tuscan Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad
This salad showcases contrasting textures, with raw and fried kale and brussels sprouts in a tangy Southeast Asian dressing.
4. Haricots Verts and Artichoke Salad with Hazelnut Vinaigrette
This updated take on the nouvelle cuisine classic salade gourmande features crisp-tender haricots verts and cooked artichoke hearts in a shallot-sherry vinaigrette.
5. Cast-Iron-Grilled Romano Beans with Garlic Aioli
Chef Sarah Schafer makes this starter over the fire-pit grill at her beach cabin and serves them right out of the skillet.
6. Shaved Raw Asparagus with Parmesan Dressing
This dish is mostly just raw asparagus, but a little bit of cheese makes it supremely wine-friendly.
7. Stir-Fried Snow Peas and Romaine
Everyday ingredients—snow peas, romaine, capers and egg—come together brilliantly in this flavorful stir-fry.
8. Sautéed Kale with Garlic and Olive Oil
This easy sautéed kale with garlic and olive oil gets a slight kick from red chili flakes.
9. Cumin-and-Chile-Braised Collard Green Stems
This dish is a genius way to use up the stems of any hearty green. We used collard stems, but you could also use kale, chard or mustard stems.