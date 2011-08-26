Alice Waters on Budget-Friendly Chicken

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Con Poulos

garlic-fennel chickenTomorrow marks the 40th anniversary of Chez Panisse, the influential Berkeley restaurant founded by seasonal-food advocate Alice Waters. A new book celebrating the restaurant called 40 Years of Chez Panisse: The Power of Gathering, featured in F&W’s August issue, profiles Waters’s path from a chef—so focused on freshness that her fruit plate was famous—to an activist. In an interview with Publishers Weekly, Waters noted that eating organic foods on a budget is possible if you "buy a chicken and have many meals come from it." These grilled fennel-garlic chicken legs can be cooked for dinner one night, and the leftovers can be reinvented the next day into a quick and tasty antipasto salad.