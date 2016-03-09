Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips for a Simple Steak-and-Salad Dinner

Cook cold. Meat right from the fridge is easier to move in the skillet and stays juicier.

© John Kernick

Slice carefully. Leave some of the root tip on when halving leeks or they’ll fall apart.

© John Kernick

Flip the meat. It’s OK to turn the steak a few times in the skillet—it gets the blood moving.

© John Kernick

Gaps are good. An uneven coating of spices on the blackened carrots helps avoid flavor overload.

© John Kernick

Be patient. The bacon for the salad needs time to crisp in the oven. Use thick-cut so it won’t burn.