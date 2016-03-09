Alex Guarnaschelli's Tips for a Simple Steak-and-Salad Dinner

© John Kernick
Alex Guarnaschelli, chef and co-owner of Butter in Manhattan, is a judge on Chopped and an Iron Chef winner. Here, she shares recipes and tips for making an elegant steak-and-salad dinner.
Cook cold. Meat right from the fridge is easier to move in the skillet and stays juicier.
Slice carefully. Leave some of the root tip on when halving leeks or they’ll fall apart.
Flip the meat. It’s OK to turn the steak a few times in the skillet—it gets the blood moving.
Gaps are good. An uneven coating of spices on the blackened carrots helps avoid flavor overload.
Be patient. The bacon for the salad needs time to crisp in the oven. Use thick-cut so it won’t burn.
