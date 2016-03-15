Albert Einstein: Genius, Birthday Boy, Vegetarian… Vegan?

If Albert Einstein was still around to celebrate his birthday, he would do it with a vegetarian feast.
Albert Einstein is credited with saying, “Nothing will benefit human health and increase the chances for survival of life on Earth as much as the evolution to a vegetarian diet.” The super genius (who would have celebrated his 137th birthday today) was a major proponent of vegetarianism, though he didn’t adopt the lifestyle voluntarily. (Doctors prescribed a meat-free diet for his digestive problems.) Toward the end of his life, he might have even been a vegan. In 1954 (a year before he died) he wrote to his friend, Hans Muehsam, “So I am living without fats, without meat, without fish, but am feeling quite well this way. It always seems to me that man was not born to be a carnivore.” Tonight, celebrate Einstein’s birthday with these simple and delicious vegetarian recipes. They won’t turn you into a genius, but they could set you on a path to smarter eating.
1. Vegetarian Three Bean Tortilla Soup
Three different kinds of beans add color, texture, and flavor to this delicious and easy tortilla soup.
2. Wild Mushroom Goulash
Lots of paprika gives this goulash a warm, heady flavor.
3. Vegetarian Black Bean Chili with Ancho and Orange
This easy to make chili starts with canned black beans.
4. Root-Vegetable Hot Dish with Parsnip Puree
Chef Gavin Kaysen created this hearty vegetarian dish, which features roasted root vegetables and a creamy parsnip puree, as a lighter alternative to the traditionally meat-heavy Minnesota casserole.
5. Kitchen-Sink Soba Noodles
Brightly flavorful, this noodle salad can be made with pretty much any vegetable you have in your fridge.
6. Black Rice Veggie Burgers
These gluten-free vegan burgers are made with coconut black rice, edamame and fresh herbs, then topped with marinated golden beets.
7. Middle Eastern Phyllo Rice Torte
A vegetarian take on a festive traditional Moroccan dish, this elaborate phyllo shell is filled with spices, dried fruit, almonds and wild rice.