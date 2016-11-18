You Can Now Book Experiences with Airbnb

Now you can use Airbnb for much more than just booking your holiday accommodation. This week, the home-sharing platform rolled out a new set of features under an umbrella called Trips, which helps travelers plan activities and experiences while they're away.

"Until now, Airbnb has been about homes," CEO Brian Chesky said in a statement. "Today, Airbnb is launching Trips, bringing together where you stay, what you do, and the people you meet all in one place. We want to make travel magical again by putting people back at the heart of every trip."

When users log into the updated app or the website, they'll see an array of new options—for example, you can book a surfing session with a pro for three days ($349), a recording with a professional music producer for four days ($250), or a three-day immersion with a wellness coach ($200). Trips is launching with 500 "Experiences" in 12 cities around the world—including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Detroit, Havana, London, Paris, Florence, Nairobi, Cape Town, Tokyo, and Seoul.

My personal favorite Experiences: the ones where you can engage with the local communities while giving back through work with non-profits. In LA you can work an urban farm alongside film producer Ron Finley; you can volunteer with a dog rescue in San Francisco; and you can learn Maasai crafts with a women's non-profit organization in Nairobi.

The site and app now also feature "Places"—local guides curated by some of its top hosts—which will help take the guesswork out of planning a stay in a new location. The company has also teamed up with Detour to offer audio walking tours in cities around the world—starting with Los Angeles and rolling out to San Francisco, Paris, London, Tokyo, and Seoul next year.

Airbnb also promises to launch flight booking and other travel logistics and services "in the future"—so your entire trip can be seamlessly organized, all in one place.