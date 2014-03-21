After Eating the Spiciest Burger in the World, Cool Down with a Spaghetti Popsicle

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Spaghetti Flavored Popsicles: Fruits and sweet things have ruled the frozen treats aisle for too long. Finally, overheated lovers of all things savory have their own ‘sicle: Spaghetti flavored Gari-Gari Kun (a Japanese popsicle brand that translates to “Crunchy Crunchy Boy”). Also on offer: rice cake and corn stew flavors.

Marmite-Stuffed Pizza Crust: Biting into a pizza crust and getting a mouthful of melted cheese is one of those good surprises in life. But if that cheese is laced with marmite—a pungent yeast spread—surprise may quickly turn to shock. New Zealand Pizza Hut’s are banking on the country’s affinity for the strange brown spread and injecting it into crusts for what they’re calling the Chee-Zee Marmite Stuffed Crust Pizza.

Dangerously Spicy Chilli Burger: Spice daredevils, here’s your next challenge. The XXX Hot Chilli Burger from England’s Burger Off is topped with a sauce so fiery that it has put five people in the hospital. The burgers are only available to those who are 18-and-over and only after they have signed a waiver.

How to Kick Open a Beer: F&W has the solution for how to open a bottle of wine without a bottle opener, but these guys have the coolest way to open a bottle of beer—by kicking it open. Surprisingly, no beer was spilled in the making of this video.

TV Dinner Burger: PYT, Philadelphia’s center for weird burgers, has come up with a new one. The Hungry Man TV Dinner Burger uses deep-fried mashed potato cakes for buns and instead of a patty, there’s Salisbury steak. It’s topped with gravy, carrots, onions and peas, for the ultimate in unwieldy sandwiches.

