Affordable Summer Wines: Light Whites

Ray Isle
Updated June 13, 2017

Pair with green salads, grilled fish or shellfish and crudités.

2012 Falernia Pedro Ximenez Reserva ($10) This flinty, citrus-inflected white comes from one of Chile’s northernmost wine regions, the  arid Elqui Valley.

2012 Sábrego Godello ($14) The steep, rocky vineyards of northwest Spain’s remote Valdeorras region provide  the grapes for this minerally white.

2011 St Hallett Poacher’s ($14)  A touch of Riesling  lifts the aromas of  this zesty Australian Sauvignon Blanc–Sémillon blend from the Barossa.

2012 Terrazas de  los Andes Reserva Torrontés ($15) Torrontés is a tricky grape. Made poorly,  it’s cloying; made well, as this one is, it’s elegant and aromatic.

2012 St. Urbans-Hof Estate Riesling ($17) This German Riesling from the Mosel is very lightly off-dry, but it’s  so zippy and intense that the sweetness barely registers.

Related: Light Summer Wines
Riesling Pairings
Summer Wine Tips from Experts
Grilling Wines

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up