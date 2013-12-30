An Adventure Through Flatbreads

Chef Stuart Brioza loves this book for its celebration of breads. 

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017
Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Stuart Brioza

The Book: Flatbreads & Flavors by Naomi Duguid and Jeffrey Alford, 2008

“The book is sort of like a wanderlust adventure through rural parts of the world that celebrate breads with recipes that center around these breads,” Brioza says. “I love the Sichuan flatbread—it's this great ropy kind of flatbread. It's supereasy. We've adopted a version of that for State Bird Provisions.”

