Adieu to the Rat Wine

Ray Isle
July 30, 2007

Sacre bleu! I was shocked to hear that the powers-that-be at Disney have pulled the plug on their Ratatouille Chardonnay, as reported by this story in the LA Times. Evidently the grand high Mouse started getting complaints both from people who objected to a wine marketed in conjunction with a kids' film, as well as from California wineries who objected to Disney promoting French wine.

Instead, they will now be releasing a new line of Remy the Rat guns and cigarettes.

Just kidding. What I really want to know, actually, is why they were releasing a 2004 white Mâcon in the first place, given that the 2005s have been on the market for months, and the 2006s are already starting to show up. Having seen the movie (and loved it, incidentally), I can tell you that Remy—a rat of impeccable taste—would not have approved.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up