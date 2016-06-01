Add Berries to Your Summer Salads

Take advantage of juicy summer berries.

Food & Wine
June 01, 2016

Summer berries are terrific on their own, but they're also a fantastic way to upgrade salads. Here, seven refreshing summer salads to make with berries.

1. Warm Chanterelle-and-Berry Salad with Cheddar

Chef Eric Warnstedt pairs umami-packed chanterelle mushrooms with blackberries, raspberries and one of his favorite artisanal cheeses, aged Cabot Clothbound Cheddar.

2. Baby Lettuces with Feta, Strawberries and Almonds

Try a bright, berry-scented rosé with this summery salad.

3. Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Kohlrabi tastes a lot like a broccoli stem, but it's milder and sweeter and the texture is crisper. Star chef Stephanie Izard thinks it's an underappreciated vegetable, so she makes it the star of her delicious salad, served raw in very thin slices.

4. Melon, Berry and Feta Salad

This amazing salad can be made with whatever melon looks best at the market.

5. Roast Chicken Panzanella

"In the height of summer, what's better than tons of tomatoes and cucumbers in a salad?" chef Evan Rich asks. He and wife, Sarah, give this traditional Tuscan bread salad a California spin with strawberries, cilantro and toasted pumpkin seeds.

 

6. Spiced and Pickled Blackberries

These tart and aromatic plump blackberries are delicious in salads

7. Fourth of July Red, White and Blueberry Salad

Blueberries and raspberries star in this fun, festive fruit salad.

