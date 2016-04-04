Aaron Silverman of DC’s Rose’s Luxury is a 2016 F&W Best New Chef

Where: Rose’s Luxury, Washington, DC

717 8th St. SE.; 202-580-8889; rosesluxury.com

Why Silverman is amazing: Each night, there’s a humongous line for the 5 p.m. opening of his cozy restaurant—a bi-level, farmhouse-hip space with a dinner-party vibe. The attraction: extraordinary dishes like pork sausage with peanuts, habanero and lychee.

Born: Silver Spring, MD, 1982

Education: L’Academie de Cuisine, Gaithersburg, MD

Résumé: McCrady’s, Charleston, SC; Aldea, Insieme, Momofuku Noodle Bar and Jovia, NYC; 2941, Falls Church, VA

© Rose's Luxury

Quintessential dish: Pork sausage with habanero and lychee salad

On the concept for Rose’s Luxury: "I just wanted a place that was fun. Our food is eclectic, our music is eclectic; there are no rules. It’s like having a dinner party every night: You’re having good food, good drinks, good music, good company."

Where the name Rose’s Luxury comes from: Silverman’s grandmother, a socialite who loved to entertain and ran a baking business out of her Pittsburgh home.

How Silverman decorates Rose’s: With idiosyncratic items, like peculiar cookbooks and toy soldiers fighting staged battles. He calls them "Easter eggs."

Newest spot: Pineapple and Pearls, opened in February 2016. Silverman has already launched the coffee shop in the front, with to-go sandwiches and pastries during the day. Next, he is turning the back space into an elegant restaurant. "It’s gonna be very, very high-end, superfine dining. Fine dining has been fading out for some years. We want to bring it back in the way that celebratory fine dining was big in the ’80s and ’90s."

© Rose's Luxury

On the name Pineapple and Pearls: "The pineapple is the symbol of hospitality in lots of cultures; pearls symbolize elegance, but it’s a common luxury. It’s not rubies and diamonds. It’s something that’s beautiful and simple and elegant, which is what we want to do."

Fun facts:

Silverman once closed down Rose’s Luxury so the entire staff could attend a Hall & Oates concert.

There’s a neon sign that says "Awesome" on the wall of the dining room.

To facilitate the idea of luxury in the title, servers at Rose’s are allowed to give one free dish to every table they wait on.

