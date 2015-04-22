Aarón Sánchez's Ice Cream-Inspired Sweet and Spicy Duck

The star chef shares the thought process behind his unconventional savory-sweet dish.

“One day I went to an ice cream parlor and got a dulce de leche cone. The next thing I know, I’m thinking about how good dulce de leche would be with duck!” says chef Aarón Sánchez, explaining his unconventional pairing of the beloved Latin American caramel with poultry. Dulce de leche makes a brilliant addition to the rich, spicy sauce of toasted ancho chiles, garlic and orange juice that Sánchez serves alongside crispy pan-seared duck breasts—a frequent special at Paloma, his restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut. “I like to use dulce de leche in sauces as a substitute for honey,” he says. “It adds sweetness, but because it’s creamy, it also adds a stealth layer of richness.” Paloma, 15 Harbor Point Rd., Stamford, CT; palomagrill.com; 2039987500.

Recipe: Duck Breasts with Dulce de Leche Chile Sauce

Related: 7 Expert Taco Tips from Aarón Sánchez

F&W's Ultimate Guide to Mexican Food

Incredible Duck Recipes