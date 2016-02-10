9 Winter Pesto Recipes That Don't Call for Basil

Fresh, easy-to-make pesto is a perfect way to upgrade weeknight pasta. But when the winter chill blows in and fresh basil is nowhere to be found, what do you do? Well, you can make pesto with pretty much any herb and nut combination, so simply swap out the basil for something more seasonal like sage or even radish greens. Here, our best recipes for basil-free, winter-friendly pestos.

Using almond butter is a great shortcut for making this delicious spicy sauce.

© Con Poulos

Radish greens make a superfresh, flavorful pesto. You can also use beet or turnip greens.

This isn't a typical pesto, since it has no cheese; instead, it's made with an irresistible blend of crunchy toasted hazelnuts, fresh green parsley, salty green olives and garlic.

© Antonis Achilleos

Chef Rick Bayless keeps extra cilantro from going to waste by using it in this pesto, which can stay in the fridge for two months.

Earthy, aromatic sage and buttery walnuts make for a perfect cold-weather pesto.

Toasted hazelnuts are a fun substitution for the typical pine nuts usually found in pesto.

The subtle flavor of dill is delicious with sweet, toasted pecans.

This healthy, peppery pesto is delicious on toasted bread.



Try this flavor-packed pesto on meats like lamb or pork.