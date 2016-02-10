9 Winter Pesto Recipes That Don't Call for Basil

No basil? No problem.

F&W Editors
February 10, 2016

Fresh, easy-to-make pesto is a perfect way to upgrade weeknight pasta. But when the winter chill blows in and fresh basil is nowhere to be found, what do you do? Well, you can make pesto with pretty much any herb and nut combination, so simply swap out the basil for something more seasonal like sage or even radish greens. Here, our best recipes for basil-free, winter-friendly pestos.

1. Spicy Almond Pesto  

Using almond butter is a great shortcut for making this delicious spicy sauce.

2. Radish-Greens Pesto  

© Con Poulos

Radish greens make a superfresh, flavorful pesto. You can also use beet or turnip greens.

3. Hazelnut-and-Green Olive Pesto  

This isn't a typical pesto, since it has no cheese; instead, it's made with an irresistible blend of crunchy toasted hazelnuts, fresh green parsley, salty green olives and garlic.

4. Chile-Cilantro Pesto  

© Antonis Achilleos

Chef Rick Bayless keeps extra cilantro from going to waste by using it in this pesto, which can stay in the fridge for two months.

5. Sage-Walnut Pesto  

Earthy, aromatic sage and buttery walnuts make for a perfect cold-weather pesto.

6. Parsley-Hazelnut Pesto  

Toasted hazelnuts are a fun substitution for the typical pine nuts usually found in pesto.

7. Dill-Pecan Pesto  

The subtle flavor of dill is delicious with sweet, toasted pecans.

8. Broccoli Rabe Pesto  

This healthy, peppery pesto is delicious on toasted bread.

RELATED: What is Broccoli Rabe? (And How Should You Cook It?)

9. Herb and Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto 

Try this flavor-packed pesto on meats like lamb or pork.

 

