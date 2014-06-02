9 Ways to Use Strawberries

In many parts of the U.S., strawberries are the first fruit to grow locally, which is why they inspire such frenzy. After you’re tired of putting them on top of cakes and in pies and crisps, try these nine ways to use them.

1. Scones. Fold them into buttermilk scones.

2. Macerated. Instead of the usual sugar, soak strawberries in honey and lime. Or add Prosecco for a lightly boozy dessert. Want an intriguing take on breakfast? Add a savory spice, like caraway, to your breakfast.

3. Drinks. Add strawberries to a delicious black pepper-spiced, margarita-like cocktail or one made with vodka and white wine. Or skip the booze and make a super creamy milkshakewith strawberries on top.

4. Grilled. Skewer strawberries and grill them until slightly softened and charred in spots, then add to salad or toss with sugar and serve over cake.

5. Grown-up Jell-O. Make a strawberry-studded Champagne jelly or serve Riesling-soaked strawberries on top of a wine gelée.

6. Granita. Freeze strawberry puree into an incredibly refreshing icy dessert.

7. Soup. Want a five-ingredient dessert that takes mere minutes to make and doesn’t require turning on the oven? Enter this lovely sweet soup. Or add them to a sweet-and-tangy take on gazpacho.

8. Parfaits. Puree them and layer with ice cream and graham crackers.

9. Meringue. Of course you can put berries on top of Pavlova, but for an even more spectacular dessert, roll up the berries roulade-style in a meringue.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

