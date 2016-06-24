9 Ways to Use Rhubarb (Other Than Pie)

We love sweet-tart strawberry rhubarb pie—but that's not the only great way to use summer rhubarb. From overnight oats to gorgeous parfaits, here are nine ways to use rhubarb.

Step up your warm-weather breakfast game with these earthy and delicious overnight oats. Anya Kassoff

Bright rhubarb and earthy rosemary pair perfectly in this healthy overnight oats recipe.

This vanilla-flecked rice pudding is exceptionally easy and exceptionally delicious, thanks to the tangy rhubarb, which is poached in red wine, sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon. Perfect on the pudding, the rhubarb would be equally good with Greek yogurt.

After brining pork belly, chef Zakary Pelaccio slow-roasts the meat until it's tender and crisp, brushing it with a deliciously sweet and tangy rhubarb glaze.

© Fredrika Stjärne

When The Chew co-host Carla Hall wants to lighten a dessert, she adds fruit. In this supermoist, cinnamony pudding cake, she uses rhubarb (technically a vegetable but treated like fruit here).

© JAMES BAIGRIE

This beautiful dessert can easily be made ahead of time.

"I like to karate-chop diners with something different at the end of the meal," says star chef Michael Solomonov. He does that with this cool dessert of rose-scented rhubarb and honeydew melon granita topped with creamy lebneh (a soft, yogurt-like fresh cheese) and crunchy candied pistachios.

Upgrade the classic condiment with rhubarb.

The perfect barbecue cocktail, this sangria gets a subtly smoky kick from fruit that’s grilled until perfectly caramelized. Eva Kolenko

This sangria gets a subtly smoky kick from fruit that's grilled until perfectly caramelized.

Whether they’re a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon treat, these giant, sugar-topped muffins are as versatile as they are crowd-pleasing. Cedric Angeles

When farmers' markets are in full swing, cookbook author and hunter Georgia Pellegrini loves making these jumbo sugar-topped muffins with fresh strawberries and rhubarb.