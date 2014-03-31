9 Ways To Use Potatoes

These just might be the world's best and most indulgent baked potatoes. First they're stuffed with sour cream and Parmigiano-Reggiano, then they're topped with tangy gravy, melted mozzarella, bits of crisp bacon and, finally, fried potato skins.

Is there anything that can't be done to a potato? Whether boiled, fried, roasted or grilled, these tubers are a great vehicle for all kinds of flavors and are actually healthier than you think.

Kristin Donnelly
March 31, 2014

Is there anything that can't be done to a potato? Whether boiled, fried, roasted or grilled, these tubers are a great vehicle for all kinds of flavors and are actually healthier than you think (with the skin, they provide about 45% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C). All this, and they can clean your silverware.

Which leads us to the question—is there anything a potato can't do?

Here are nine lesser known ways to use this beloved vegetable.

1. Roast them under chicken. Cook whole legs right on top of the potatoes so they are bathed in luscious chicken fat.

2. Add them to pizza, pasta or pie. Yep, have a carb fest and use them the Ligurian way, in pasta with pesto or on top of pizza. Or make this lovely French-style galette.

3. Fry puff balls. Go a step beyond the typical French fry and make a potato dough, which turns into a fluffy golden puff after a bubbling oil bath.

4 Dress them with yogurt. Toss them with Greek tzatziki instead of the usual mayo-based dressing for an updated take on the picnic salad.

5. Grill them. For a smoky salad complete with bacon and blue cheese, char oiled, par-boiled potatoes until grill marks appear.

6. Make scallion pancakes. Add potatoes to this Jewish-Chinese food mash-up.

7. Add them to a soufflé. Mashed potatoes are your new secret to a making a savory soufflé that never falls.

8. Smother them. Cover baked potatoes with gravy, sour cream, cheese and bacon fun take on poutine. To recover, make these healthy potato skins with broccoli pesto.

9. Cut them into accordions. Wait a sec. Are those giant larvae? Nope, they're just whole potatoes that are partially sliced so they can be infused with smoky butter.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Spectacular Potato Dishes
America's Most Decadent Potato Dishes
The Best Potato Salad Recipes
Overstuffed Twice-Baked Potatoes
Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up