9 Ways to Use Overripe Bananas

Here, nine ways to use overripe bananas from classic banana bread to pancakes.

F&W Editors
September 02, 2015

Bananas are a fickle fruit. One day they’re too green and bitter to eat. The next they’re perfect. Then, the day after that, they’re bruised and brown and mushy. When that happens, don’t throw them out. The sweet, creamy fruit might not be great to eat on its own at that stage, but it’s perfect for some incredible baked goods. Here, nine ways to use overripe bananas from classic banana bread to pancakes.

1. Chocolate Chip and Banana Muffins 
These moist muffins are quick and easy to make.

2. Maple-Bourbon Banana Pudding Cake 
Gooey, rich and a little bit boozy, this fantastic cake is best served with ice cream.

3. Banana-Walnut Bread with Flax 
Flax seed gives classic banana bread a healthy boost.

4. Gluten-Free Banana-Coconut Pancakes 
The key to these easy pancakes is coconut flour, which contributes a delicate flavor and airy texture.

5. Cinnamon-Banana Bread 
A healthy take on banana bread, this recipe calls for agave nectar instead of processed sugar and a little canola oil replaces the usual butter.

6. Banana Cake 
This incredible cake is surprisingly healthy.

7. Banana-Walnut Baked Quinoa and Oatmeal 
This unusual breakfast casserole has a deliciously crunchy topping of brown sugar and walnuts.

8. Banana Nut Bread 
Make extra loaves of this classic bread and freeze them so you always have them ready to go.

9. Dirty Banana Cake 
This rich cake was inspired by the Dirty Banana, a spring bread blender drink. It combines the creamy sweetness of banana with the slightly bitter taste of coffee.

