9 Ways to Use Granola

There are a zillion ways to make granola and almost as many ways to use it. Here are a few fun ideas to take the crunchy cereal out of the bowl.

1. Breakfast baked goods. Toss a handful of granola into your muffin or pancake batter to add texture and crunch.

2. Salads. Use the latest chef trick and sprinkle salty-sweet granola over salads. The crispy garnish is better with naturally sweet veggies, like snap peas or roasted carrots.

3. Gratins. Instead of bread crumbs, top a root vegetable gratin with granola after baking.

4. Fruit crisps. In a food processor, pulse granola with softened butter, flour and sugar for a different kind of streusel topping.

5. Puddings. Bring the yogurt parfait into the 21st century and sprinkle granola over your chia seed pudding.

6. Cookies. Turn your coffee companion into a hiking snack by adding granola to biscotti or other cookie dough.

7. Bars. Give yourself an excuse to eat a chocolate bar and make these.

8. Trail Mix. Toss granola with chocolate chips and more nuts and dried fruit for a quick energy-boosting snack.

9. Cupcakes. Sprinkle it on top of the frosting for a little crunch.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: 27 Healthy Snacks

12 Delicious Whole Grain Breakfasts

25 Tasty Snacks