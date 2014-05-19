9 Ways to Use Granola

There are a zillion ways to make granola and almost as many ways to use it. Here, 9 ideas to take the crunchy cereal out of the bowl.
1. Breakfast baked goods. Toss a handful of granola into your muffin or pancake batter to add texture and crunch.
2. Salads. Use the latest chef trick and sprinkle salty-sweet granola over salads. The crispy garnish is better with naturally sweet veggies, like snap peas or roasted carrots.
3. Gratins. Instead of bread crumbs, top a root vegetable gratin with granola after baking.
4. Fruit crisps. In a food processor, pulse granola with softened butter, flour and sugar for a different kind of streusel topping.
5. Puddings. Bring the yogurt parfait into the 21st century and sprinkle granola over your chia seed pudding.
6. Cookies. Turn your coffee companion into a hiking snack by adding granola to biscotti or other cookie dough.
7. Bars. Give yourself an excuse to eat a chocolate bar and make these.
8. Trail Mix. Toss granola with chocolate chips and more nuts and dried fruit for a quick energy-boosting snack.
9. Cupcakes. Sprinkle it on top of the frosting for a little crunch.
Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.
