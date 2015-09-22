9 Ways to Use Dulce de Leche

Here, nine ways to use dulce de leche, both sweet and savory.
In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals how to make sweet and gooey dulce de leche in just one step. Though it’s delicious on toast, there are lots of ways to use the incredible caramel. Here, nine ways to use dulce de leche, both sweet and savory.
1. Dulce de Leche Layer Cake
Scott Conant’s beautiful cake is a knockout. It’s flavored with a nutty liqueur and frosted with a lightly sweetened meringue.
2. Dulce de Leche Crispies
For a grown-up twist on the classic Rice Krispies Treats, swap out marshmallows for dulce de leche, then add even more crunch with toasted, sliced almonds.
3. Dulce de Leche Napoleons
For these ethereal napoleons, layer dulce de leche with a pastry cream and delicate, crispy sheets of phyllo dough.
4. Dulce de Leche–Glazed Ham
This fantastic ham is glazed with a surprisingly delicious combination of dulce de leche, mustard, garlic and cayenne.
5. Dulce de Leche, Coconut and Chocolate Chip Magic Bars
The secret ingredient in these sophisticated magic bars? Bacon.
6. Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
This gooey bread pudding is so much more than the sum of its five parts.
7. Dulce de Leche Crêpes
Filled with dulce de leche and topped with whipped cream, these crêpes will satisfy the most intense sweet tooth.
8. Dunked Dulce de Leche Doughnuts
Dulce de leche flavors both these gluten-free doughnuts and their glaze.
9. Duck Breasts with Dulce de Leche Chile Sauce
The unconventional mix of orange juice, pureed dried chiles and dulce de leche makes a rich and spicy sauce for seared duck breasts.
