9 Ways to Stuff a Chicken Breast

Stuffing chicken breasts with your favorite ingredients is a fantastic and easy way to upgrade the weeknight dinner staple. From goat cheese to Moroccan couscous, here are nine awesome stuffed chicken breasts you should definitely be making.

1. Basil-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Pureed bacon, basil and garlic make a delicious filling.

2. Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets with Mustard Sauce

This excellent take on classic chicken cordon bleu replaces the heavy ham-and-Swiss-cheese filling with creamy havarti and thyme.

3. Ginger-Nut-Butter-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Paris chef Tatiana Levha's delicious chicken breasts are worthy of a dinner party.

4. Roast-Chicken Stuffed with Tuscan Chard

Winemaker Robert Mondavi's mother often made this succulent stuffed chicken, which is a family speciality.

5. Moroccan Couscous-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

This terrific North African–inspired recipe features couscous studded with apricots and pine nuts.

6. Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken

Mixing a small amount of goat cheese with chopped walnuts and lemon zest makes a terrific, healthy filling.

7. Mushroom-Stuffed Five-Spice Chicken Breasts with Eggplant

Five-spice powder and spicy Sichuan peppercorns amp up the flavor of these umami-packed chicken breasts.

8. Chicken Stuffed with Spinach

This quick chicken dish is ready in just 20 minutes.

9. Chicken Stuffed with Fontina, Prosciutto and Basil

Don't have any Fontina cheese? Manchego or fresh Pecornino Romano cheese would also work well for this fast recipe.

