9 Ways to Make Quesadillas

You can pretty much put anything inside a quesadilla, as long as it has cheese, of course. Here are nine fun ways to make the ultimate late-night snack.

1. Luxe. Make quesadillas highbrow by adding duck confit or crab. Or instead of your usual grilled chicken quesadilla, braise chicken thighs and pair them with blue cheese and caramelized onions. Serve with Champagne.

2. Porky. Add leftover barbecued or braised pork along with your favorite melting cheese or try this version from chef Tim Love, made with goat cheese.

3. Healthy. Add less cheese and still make a satisfying quesadilla filling using lots of vegetables (like carrots and leeks) or even quinoa.

4. Smoky. Mix smoked cheese, like cheddar or Gouda, into your quesadilla filling to add incredible depth of flavor.

5. Open-face. Make what’s known as a Sonoran quesadilla: Spread a large flour tortilla with butter and toast in the oven, then sprinkled with cheese and bake until melted. Or try this elevated version with four types of cheese, plus roasted tomatoes and poblanos.

6. Deli-inspired. Turn your blah turkey sandwich into something delicious by transforming it into a quesadilla.

7. Eggy. Fill the tortillas with cooked bacon, scrambled eggs and, of course, cheese, and thank yourself for an awesome breakfast.

8. Fruity. Add sliced apples, pears, peaches or mangos, and play around with the cheese pairings.

9. Sweet. Break the cheese rule (we won’t tell) and sandwich tortillas with Nutella and bananas; griddle until gooey, and then eat.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

