9 Ways to Grill a Whole Fish

Grilling a whole fish is easier than you might think, and the result is a super-impressive centerpiece for a summertime dinner party. Whether you go big with a snapper or single-serve with trout, F&W has the recipes you need. Here, nine delicious ways to grill whole fish. (Pro tip: Let the fish come to room temperature and dry it well before grilling; otherwise the fish will give off steam and stick to the grill.)

1. Grilled Whole Snapper

This incredible, flaky, tender snapper is coated in a crispy bread crumb crust.

2. Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles

Grilling fish like red snapper in banana leaves keeps it ultra moist.

3. Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass

Tilapia is super versatile. Here, Andy Ricker stuffs whole fish with lemongrass, encases it in a salt crust, and cooks it over a charcoal fire.

4. Grilled Whole Fish with Chile and Lime

Tom Colicchio likes to grill a show-stopping whole sea bass with Asian flavors with cilantro, lime and hot chile sauce.

5. Grilled Branzino with Skordalia and Ladolemono

Smoky, grilled branzino is fantastic with a superlemony Greek ladeolemono sauce and a tangy, garlicky potato puree.



RELATED: Lemon-Stuffed Grilled Branzino

6. Grilled Fish with Sauce au Chien

Sauce au chien is like an exotic vinaigrette made with herbs, aromatic vegetables and lime juice. It’s a lively, pungent and spicy complement to all kinds of grilled foods.

7. Asian-Style Grilled Whole Red Snapper with Radish Salad

Drizzling moist and tender grilled snapper with an Asian vinaigrette is easy and utterly delicious.

8. Grilled Sardines with Herbed Fennel-and-Olive Salad

Sardines are great fish to grill: they cook quickly, and because they’re oily, they’re harder to overcook than delicate white fish.

9. Grilled Trout with Ginger and Vinegar

It doesn’t get much simpler than this super-easy recipe.

Related: 13 More Recipes for Whole Fish

20 Grilled Salmon Recipes

Smoky Grilled Seafood Recipes