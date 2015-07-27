9 Ways to Grill a Whole Fish

Easter in the Greek Orthodox community is just as holy and delicious as the Roman Catholic holiday celebration. Enjoy Greek Easter Sunday with twists on traditional and tasty Greek foods like roasted olives and grilled halloumi. Christos Anesti, everyone!

 
© Nicole Franzen

Grilling a whole fish is easier than you might think, and the result is a super-impressive centerpiece for a summertime dinner party. Whether you go big with a snapper or single-serve with trout, F&W has the recipes you need. Here, nine delicious ways to grill whole fish.

F&W Editors
July 27, 2015

Grilling a whole fish is easier than you might think, and the result is a super-impressive centerpiece for a summertime dinner party. Whether you go big with a snapper or single-serve with trout, F&W has the recipes you need. Here, nine delicious ways to grill whole fish. (Pro tip: Let the fish come to room temperature and dry it well before grilling; otherwise the fish will give off steam and stick to the grill.)

1. Grilled Whole Snapper 
This incredible, flaky, tender snapper is coated in a crispy bread crumb crust.

2. Whole Grilled Fish with Crispy Garlic and Red Chiles 
Grilling fish like red snapper in banana leaves keeps it ultra moist.

3. Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass 
Tilapia is super versatile. Here, Andy Ricker stuffs whole fish with lemongrass, encases it in a salt crust, and cooks it over a charcoal fire.

4. Grilled Whole Fish with Chile and Lime 
Tom Colicchio likes to grill a show-stopping whole sea bass with Asian flavors with cilantro, lime and hot chile sauce.

5. Grilled Branzino with Skordalia and Ladolemono 
Smoky, grilled branzino is fantastic with a superlemony Greek ladeolemono sauce and a tangy, garlicky potato puree.

RELATED: Lemon-Stuffed Grilled Branzino

6. Grilled Fish with Sauce au Chien 
Sauce au chien is like an exotic vinaigrette made with herbs, aromatic vegetables and lime juice. It’s a lively, pungent and spicy complement to all kinds of grilled foods.

7. Asian-Style Grilled Whole Red Snapper with Radish Salad 
Drizzling moist and tender grilled snapper with an Asian vinaigrette is easy and utterly delicious.

8. Grilled Sardines with Herbed Fennel-and-Olive Salad 
Sardines are great fish to grill: they cook quickly, and because they’re oily, they’re harder to overcook than delicate white fish.

9. Grilled Trout with Ginger and Vinegar 
It doesn’t get much simpler than this super-easy recipe.

Related: 13 More Recipes for Whole Fish
20 Grilled Salmon Recipes
Smoky Grilled Seafood Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up