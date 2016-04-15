9 Ways That Food Can Be Its Own Plate

© Christina Holmes

Or, nine way to avoid doing any dishes.

F&W Editors
April 15, 2016

1. Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado

Serve delicious tuna salad in edible avocado boats.

2. Mushroom-and-Fontina Stuffed Potatoes

Dress up classic baked potatoes with buttery mushrooms and warm, gooey cheese.

3. Sweet and Sour Pork in Lettuce Cups

Crunchy butter lettuce makes the perfect wrapper for this quick pork dish.

4. Baked Apples with Currants and Sauternes

A sweet splash of thyme-infused Sauternes enriches this healthy dessert.

5. Stuffed Zucchini

Round, tennis ball-shaped zucchini are ideal for filling with this pleasantly dense onion and bread-crumb stuffing.

6. Stuffed Peppers with Quinoa, Chorizo and Mushrooms

© Guy Ambrosino

Blanching the peppers before stuffing them helps hold their shape and retain their bright color.

7. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Lamb and Fresh Herbs

Tradition-minded Greek cooks stuff all sorts of vegetables, like eggplant, zucchini, peppers and onions. For the recipe here, look for tomatoes that aren't overly ripe, or they will fall apart while baking.

8. Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you've finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.

9. Blood Orange Soufflés

© Con Poulos

Pastry chef Jen Yee makes her tangy warm soufflés in orange cups.

