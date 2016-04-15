9 Ways That Food Can Be Its Own Plate

Or, nine way to avoid doing any dishes.
1. Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado
Serve delicious tuna salad in edible avocado boats.
2. Mushroom-and-Fontina Stuffed Potatoes
Dress up classic baked potatoes with buttery mushrooms and warm, gooey cheese.
3. Sweet and Sour Pork in Lettuce Cups
Crunchy butter lettuce makes the perfect wrapper for this quick pork dish.
4. Baked Apples with Currants and Sauternes
A sweet splash of thyme-infused Sauternes enriches this healthy dessert.
5. Stuffed Zucchini
Round, tennis ball-shaped zucchini are ideal for filling with this pleasantly dense onion and bread-crumb stuffing.
6. Stuffed Peppers with Quinoa, Chorizo and Mushrooms
Blanching the peppers before stuffing them helps hold their shape and retain their bright color.
7. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Lamb and Fresh Herbs
Tradition-minded Greek cooks stuff all sorts of vegetables, like eggplant, zucchini, peppers and onions. For the recipe here, look for tomatoes that aren't overly ripe, or they will fall apart while baking.
8. Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough
This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you've finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.
9. Blood Orange Soufflés
Pastry chef Jen Yee makes her tangy warm soufflés in orange cups.