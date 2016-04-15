9 Ways That Food Can Be Its Own Plate

Serve delicious tuna salad in edible avocado boats.

Dress up classic baked potatoes with buttery mushrooms and warm, gooey cheese.

Crunchy butter lettuce makes the perfect wrapper for this quick pork dish.

A sweet splash of thyme-infused Sauternes enriches this healthy dessert.

Round, tennis ball-shaped zucchini are ideal for filling with this pleasantly dense onion and bread-crumb stuffing.

© Guy Ambrosino

Blanching the peppers before stuffing them helps hold their shape and retain their bright color.

Tradition-minded Greek cooks stuff all sorts of vegetables, like eggplant, zucchini, peppers and onions. For the recipe here, look for tomatoes that aren't overly ripe, or they will fall apart while baking.

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme. Once you've finished off the soup you can eat the sourdough bread bowl.

© Con Poulos

Pastry chef Jen Yee makes her tangy warm soufflés in orange cups.