11 Ways to Eat Watermelon for Every Meal

Summer watermelon is extremely easy to dice thanks to kitchen whiz Justin Chapple’s latest Mad Genius tip, but it’s also super versatile and can be incorporated into any breakfast, lunch or dinner dish. Here, eleven excellent ways to serve up your perfectly diced watermelon any time of the day:
Breakfast
1. Grilled Watermelon with Yogurt
This modern take on the traditional Greek combination of watermelon and feta cheese is perfect for breakfast or dessert.
2. Blueberry and Watermelon Slushie
This refreshing breakfast drink is perfect for a hot summer day.
Lunch
3. Grilled Shrimp with Fennel and Lemon
Watermelon adds an unexpected sweetness to the vibrant salsa that accompanies the shrimp.
4. Tomato and Mozzarella Salad with Frozen Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chef Walter Manzke tops his unconventional tomato, mozzarella and watermelon salad with scrapings of tangy balsamic granita.
5. Curried-Shrimp Salad with Grilled Watermelon
Grilling watermelon gives it a terrific sweet-smoky flavor, but the key to charring it properly is to sprinkle it lightly with sugar, which burns just a little on the fire. Here, Christopher Kostow combines the watermelon with delicately curried shrimp (he likes making the dish with lobster, too) and yogurt.
6. Grilled Watermelon
Grilling watermelon gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor. Here, slabs of the sweet-smoky fruit are topped with a cumin-spiked avocado salsa; thin slices of jalapeño and lots of fresh herbs.
Dinner
7. Vietnamese Tuna Seviche
Tyson Cole tosses cubes of bluefin tuna, crispy watermelon and squirty cherry tomatoes with homemade nuoc cham, a salty, vibrant Vietnamese condiment made with fish sauce, lemon and lime juice, garlic, ginger, chiles and sugar.
8. Pork Chops with Sticky Rice and Thai Green-Chile Sauce
Here, in a play on Vietnamese pork chops, pork is marinated in a Chinese-style mix of hoisin, orange juice and chiles, then serves with sticky rice and a side of sweet, crunchy watermelon.
9. Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw
After you've enjoyed your juicy watermelon, don't throw away the rind! Pickling it adds fantastic crunch to these healthy grilled chicken wraps.
Dessert
10. Watermelon and Mascarpone Parfaits
Creamy mascarpone is delicious with chilled, minted watermelon.
11. Simple Melon Sorbets
Here, lightly frozen watermelon balls complement sorbet scoops.