11 Ways to Eat Watermelon for Every Meal

Summer watermelon is extremely easy to dice thanks to kitchen whiz Justin Chapple’s latest Mad Genius tip, but it’s also super versatile and can be incorporated into any breakfast, lunch or dinner dish. Here, nine excellent ways to serve up your perfectly diced watermelon any time of the day:

Breakfast

This modern take on the traditional Greek combination of watermelon and feta cheese is perfect for breakfast or dessert.

Celebrate summer parties with this delicious blueberry and watermelon slushie. It’s the perfect cooling drink on hot days. Since this recipe doesn't call for any alcohol, it's the perfect frozen drink for the whole family. However, you should feel totally free to spike it. We especially like it with rum.

This refreshing breakfast drink is perfect for a hot summer day.

Lunch

Watermelon adds an unexpected sweetness to the vibrant salsa that accompanies the shrimp.

Chef Walter Manzke tops his unconventional tomato, mozzarella and watermelon salad with scrapings of tangy balsamic granita.

Grilling watermelon gives it a terrific sweet-smoky flavor, but the key to charring it properly is to sprinkle it lightly with sugar, which burns just a little on the fire. Here, Christopher Kostow combines the watermelon with delicately curried shrimp (he likes making the dish with lobster, too) and yogurt.

© Con Poulos

Grilling watermelon gives it a pleasantly smoky flavor. Here, slabs of the sweet-smoky fruit are topped with a cumin-spiked avocado salsa; thin slices of jalapeño and lots of fresh herbs.

Dinner

Tyson Cole tosses cubes of bluefin tuna, crispy watermelon and squirty cherry tomatoes with homemade nuoc cham, a salty, vibrant Vietnamese condiment made with fish sauce, lemon and lime juice, garlic, ginger, chiles and sugar.

Here, in a play on Vietnamese pork chops, pork is marinated in a Chinese-style mix of hoisin, orange juice and chiles, then serves with sticky rice and a side of sweet, crunchy watermelon.

Bright, crunchy and spicy, this fun assemble-your-own dish is perfect for a hot day. Peden + Munk

After you've enjoyed your juicy watermelon, don't throw away the rind! Pickling it adds fantastic crunch to these healthy grilled chicken wraps.

Dessert

Creamy mascarpone is delicious with chilled, minted watermelon.

© Antonis Achilleos

Here, lightly frozen watermelon balls complement sorbet scoops.