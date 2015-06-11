9 Ways to Eat Tomatoes for Every Meal

Whether served for breakfast, lunch or dinner, appetizer, entrée or dessert, these nine awesome recipes prove that tomatoes are perfect for any time of the day (or night). Smart tip: Use this easy hack from an episode of Mad Genius Tips when a recipe calls for peeled tomatoes.

1. Eggs Baked in Roasted Tomato Sauce

Studies have shown that people who eat eggs for breakfast tend to lose weight. Here, eggs are cooked in an antioxidant-rich tomato sauce.

2. Savory Oatmeal with Tomatoes, Parmesan and Eggs

This is a clever, quick-cooking savory take on oatmeal. Chef Sang Yoon cooks oats risotto-style and flavors them with basil, tomatoes and cheese, then tops the creamy mix with perfect poached eggs.

3. Stilton and Burst Cherry Tomato Crostini

Roasting cherry tomatoes until they burst makes them super-juicy and sweet; combining them with salty Stilton cheese on toast makes a quick and tasty starter or snack.

4. Grilled Bread and Marinated Tomato Salad

Grilling the bread for this panzanella (bread salad) adds a slight smokiness and crunch. Marinate the tomatoes ahead of time so all you have to do is grill the bread and assemble the salad to serve.

5. Tomato Acqua Cotta

Acqua cotta, or "cooked water," is a rustic Italian vegetable soup.

6. Stuffed Tomatoes

Ground pork and veal give these tomatoes a more complex flavor. Fresh bread crumbs make the stuffing especially light.

7. Pimento-Cheese-and-Tomato Pie

This luscious, quiche-like pie is a mash-up of two Southern favorites—tangy pimento cheese and silky tomato pie. The riper and more flavorful your tomato is, the better the pie will be. Crumble bacon over the top to really push it over the edge!

8. Green-Tomato Jam

It may seem weird to serve tomato jam with ice cream, but tomatoes are fruits, and they make a lovely dessert sauce.

9. Tomato Sorbet

Andrew Zimmern makes this recipe all summer long with everything from orange sunburst cherry tomatoes to Valencias to German Striped. He says the bigger the acidity and sweetness of the tomatoes, the better.

Related: 5 Insanely Delicious Tomato Sandwiches

9 Best-Ever Tomato Soups

F&W's Top Tomato Dishes