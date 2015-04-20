9 Ways to Eat Toast for Dinner

Toast isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Here are nine brilliant ways to serve it for dinner.
1. Soft-Shell Crab Toasts
Serving soft-shell crabs as an open-face sandwich, with a simple lemony herb dressing on top, remains one of Andrew Zimmern’s favorite ways to eat the seasonal crustacean.
2. Pastrami Toasts with Tangy Toppings
These open-faced pastrami sandwiches are topped with bright condiments like braised red cabbage and green cabbage in sour-cream sauce.
3. Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts
You’ll need a knife and fork for these hearty, luscious toasts.
4. Spiced-Ham-and-Cheese Toasts
A mix of cheddar and cream cheeses helps make the deviled ham velvety.
5. Beans and Bacon on Buttered toasts
This filling dish from Hugh Acheson is perfect for a quick, easy dinner for two.
6. Sherried Mushrooms with Fried Eggs on Toast
Mushrooms sautéed with onions and dry Oloroso sherry are incredible with a runny egg.
7. Minty Peas and Bacon on Toast
Super quick and easy, these toasts are topped with pureed frozen peas and crispy bacon.
8. Squash-and-Kale Toasts
Tender Tuscan kale is terrific with sweet roasted squash.
9. Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam
It took chefs Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook a month to perfect this creamy chicken-liver mousse.
