9 Ways to Eat Toast for Dinner

Toast isn’t just for breakfast anymore. Here are nine brilliant ways to serve it for dinner.

1. Soft-Shell Crab Toasts

Serving soft-shell crabs as an open-face sandwich, with a simple lemony herb dressing on top, remains one of Andrew Zimmern’s favorite ways to eat the seasonal crustacean.

2. Pastrami Toasts with Tangy Toppings

These open-faced pastrami sandwiches are topped with bright condiments like braised red cabbage and green cabbage in sour-cream sauce.

3. Cabbage-and-Mushroom Toasts

You’ll need a knife and fork for these hearty, luscious toasts.

4. Spiced-Ham-and-Cheese Toasts

A mix of cheddar and cream cheeses helps make the deviled ham velvety.

5. Beans and Bacon on Buttered toasts

This filling dish from Hugh Acheson is perfect for a quick, easy dinner for two.

6. Sherried Mushrooms with Fried Eggs on Toast

Mushrooms sautéed with onions and dry Oloroso sherry are incredible with a runny egg.

7. Minty Peas and Bacon on Toast

Super quick and easy, these toasts are topped with pureed frozen peas and crispy bacon.

8. Squash-and-Kale Toasts

Tender Tuscan kale is terrific with sweet roasted squash.

9. Chicken-Liver Toasts with Shallot Jam

It took chefs Vinny Dotolo and Jon Shook a month to perfect this creamy chicken-liver mousse.

