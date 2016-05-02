9 Ways to Eat as Much Avocado as Possible on Cinco de Mayo

No fiesta is complete without avocado.
Avocado can upgrade anything, from smoked salmon toast to happy hour cocktails. It would be crazy not to use it to upgrade Cinco de Mayo. Here are nine ways to do just that:
1. Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles
To make his version of chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips lightly cooked in salsa), star Jamie Bissonnette unabashedly opts for Fritos.
2. Avocado-Green Pea Salsa
This unusual, colorful salsa is terrific with baked rish dishes like arroz con pollo.
3. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Not only are these tacos delicious, but studies have shown that eating salmon and avocado could help keep you young.
4. Bacon Guacamole
It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.
5. Green Tortilla Soup
This fun variation on tortilla soup has a heavy dose of green, thanks to tomatillo sauce, green pepper, cilantro, limes and avocado.
6. Baked Sweet Potato and Tempeh Empanadas
Serve these vegan empanadas with avocado chimichurri.
7. Monterey Jack Quesadillas with Avocado and Kale-Pistachio Salsa Verde
Big pieces of diced avocado are lightly tossed into the salsa to round out the acidity.
8. Avocado Toasts with Oaxacan Sesame Sauce
Food writer and stylist Karen Gillingham makes this spicy, fragrant sauce inspired by a version she discovered at a hole-in-the-wall cafe in Mexico. She likes spooning it over toasts topped with mashed avocado, but it's also great with eggs and grilled fish.
9. Mexican Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Tortilla Chips
Crunchy tortilla chips soak up the delicious salad juices.