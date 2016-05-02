9 Ways to Eat as Much Avocado as Possible on Cinco de Mayo

Avocado can upgrade anything, from smoked salmon toast to happy hour cocktails. It would be crazy not to use it to upgrade Cinco de Mayo. Here are nine ways to do just that:

No fiesta is complete without avocado. PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

To make his version of chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips lightly cooked in salsa), star Jamie Bissonnette unabashedly opts for Fritos.

This unusual, colorful salsa is terrific with baked rish dishes like arroz con pollo.

Not only are these tacos delicious, but studies have shown that eating salmon and avocado could help keep you young.

It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.

This fun variation on tortilla soup has a heavy dose of green, thanks to tomatillo sauce, green pepper, cilantro, limes and avocado.

Serve these vegan empanadas with avocado chimichurri.

© Sarah Bolla

Big pieces of diced avocado are lightly tossed into the salsa to round out the acidity.

Food writer and stylist Karen Gillingham makes this spicy, fragrant sauce inspired by a version she discovered at a hole-in-the-wall cafe in Mexico. She likes spooning it over toasts topped with mashed avocado, but it's also great with eggs and grilled fish.

Crunchy tortilla chips soak up the delicious salad juices.