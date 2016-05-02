9 Ways to Eat as Much Avocado as Possible on Cinco de Mayo

No fiesta is complete without avocado.

F&W Editors
May 02, 2016

Avocado can upgrade anything, from smoked salmon toast to happy hour cocktails. It would be crazy not to use it to upgrade Cinco de Mayo. Here are nine ways to do just that:

1. Cola-Marinated Flank Steak with Frito Chilaquiles

PHOTO © CHRISTINA HOLMES

To make his version of chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips lightly cooked in salsa), star Jamie Bissonnette unabashedly opts for Fritos.

2. Avocado-Green Pea Salsa

This unusual, colorful salsa is terrific with baked rish dishes like arroz con pollo.

3. Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

Not only are these tacos delicious, but studies have shown that eating salmon and avocado could help keep you young.

4. Bacon Guacamole

It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole.

5. Green Tortilla Soup

This fun variation on tortilla soup has a heavy dose of green, thanks to tomatillo sauce, green pepper, cilantro, limes and avocado.

6. Baked Sweet Potato and Tempeh Empanadas

Serve these vegan empanadas with avocado chimichurri.

7. Monterey Jack Quesadillas with Avocado and Kale-Pistachio Salsa Verde

© Sarah Bolla

Big pieces of diced avocado are lightly tossed into the salsa to round out the acidity.

8. Avocado Toasts with Oaxacan Sesame Sauce

Food writer and stylist Karen Gillingham makes this spicy, fragrant sauce inspired by a version she discovered at a hole-in-the-wall cafe in Mexico. She likes spooning it over toasts topped with mashed avocado, but it's also great with eggs and grilled fish.

9. Mexican Shrimp-and-Avocado Salad with Tortilla Chips

Crunchy tortilla chips soak up the delicious salad juices.

