9 Ways to Eat Lobster Every Day

According to Fast Casual Magazine, menu items with lobster have doubled in the past 12 months at limited-service restaurants thanks to a rise in the Maine lobster population and millennials' increasing demand for exotic flavors and healthier proteins. Chains like Luke's Lobster and Red Hook Lobster Pound are expanding, and even restaurant chefs are getting in on the trend. Star chef Marc Forgione's new fast-casual spot Lobster Press recently opened in New York City's new food hall The Pennsy, and offers items like coconut lobster bisque and a pressed lobster sandwich dipped in his popular chili lobster sauce.

Here, nine casual, everyday ways to use lobster.

"When you add lobster to a sandwich, there's no way it won't be great," says chef Shea Gallante, whose fun take on the classic BLT replaces the usual lettuce with sweet chunks of lobster.

These miniature versions of the classic New England lobster roll are great for a crowd.



F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern's fun recipe is delicious any time of the year.

You won't have to spend much time in the kitchen—this is one of the quickest recipes to prepare.

Star chef José Andrés cooks fine vermicelli-like pasta in a deliciously rich stock made with lobster shells.

This fantastic Korean stew is a fast and easy way to use up kimchi that's become too sour to eat straight.

© Andrew Thomas Lee

Chef Anne Quatrano makes this delicious twist on a lobster roll with a handful of ingredients.

Upgrade the classic roll by topping Tabasco-spiked lobster with crunchy potato chips.

This simple, five-ingredient salad features a vinaigrette made with lobster-infused olive oil.