9 Ways to Eat Beer for Dinner on National Beer Day

It's National Beer Day, which means we should all raise a glass to celebrate the Cullen-Harrison Act of 1933. This quasi-holiday celebrates an important anniversary—of the day, 82 years ago, when beer began to flow in America after 12 years of prohibition. Obviously you should celebrate by clinking pints with friends, but you can also make tonight’s dinner all about beer. Here, nine beer-soaked recipes that happen to be totally delicious.

1. Beer-and-Cheddar Soup

This intensely comforting soup gets a spicy kick from chopped jalapeños.

2. Lager-Steamed Mussels with Mustard, Kielbasa and Dill

Light-bodied lager is perfect for steaming plump, juicy mussels.

3. Stout-Braised Short Ribs

Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender and adds a delicious subtly bitter note.



4. Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas

Chef Paul Kahan braises chicken thighs in beer to make an excellent spring stew.

5. Beer-Battered Cod with Tartar Sauce

This crackling-crisp fried fish is coated in a terrific batter made with the beer of your choice.

6. Beer-Braised Chicken Wings with Clams and Chickpeas

A mash-up of beer-steamed clams and roast chicken wings, this eclectic recipe is quick and easy to throw together.

7. Texas-Style Chili with Beer

A blend of three chiles flavors this bold short-rib chili.

8. Kentucky Beer Cheese on Toast

Welsh rarebit’s American cousin—a punch blend of cheese and beer melted over toast—is a classic horse-country dish.

9. Brazilian Beer-Marinated Chicken

Grilling master Steven Raichlen flavors this speedy chicken dish with Xingu (a Brazilian black lager that has a distinctive cola-like flavor) but any dark lager or stout will do.

