9 Ways to Cook with Stout

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

Stout is a go-to beer for fall drinking, but it's also great for cool-weather cooking.

F&W Editors
November 16, 2015

From glazed halibut to sweet tiramisu, here are nine recipes that get deep flavor and a lightly boozy boost from stout.

1. Guinness-Glazed Halibut
“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.

2. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu 
3. Hot Dogs with Green Tomato Relish
Hot dogs and beer are a classic pairing. Chef Jeremy Sewall suggests steaming hot dogs with stout.

4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze
The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note.

5. Puddletwon Pub Chutney
Serve this sweet-savory chutney with sharp cheddar cheese and charcuterie.

6. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
This fantastic dessert was created in honor of star chef Michael Symon's father, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate.

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. The ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate–covered pretzels. If you don't want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they're easy enough to buy.

7Stout-Braised Short Ribs
Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender.

8. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce
Try this intensely flavorful stout sauce on any thick-cut steak.

9. Welsh Rabbit
Warm, gooey cheddar cheese that's spiced with Worcestershire sauce and Guinness stout tops these delicious open-faced toasts.

