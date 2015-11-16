9 Ways to Cook with Stout

Stout is a go-to beer for fall drinking, but it's also great for cool-weather cooking.
From glazed halibut to sweet tiramisu, here are nine recipes that get deep flavor and a lightly boozy boost from stout.
1. Guinness-Glazed Halibut
“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.
2. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu
This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.
3. Hot Dogs with Green Tomato Relish
Hot dogs and beer are a classic pairing. Chef Jeremy Sewall suggests steaming hot dogs with stout.
4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze
The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note.
5. Puddletwon Pub Chutney
Serve this sweet-savory chutney with sharp cheddar cheese and charcuterie.
6. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
This fantastic dessert was created in honor of star chef Michael Symon's father, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate.
7. Stout-Braised Short Ribs
Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender.
8. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce
Try this intensely flavorful stout sauce on any thick-cut steak.
9. Welsh Rabbit
Warm, gooey cheddar cheese that's spiced with Worcestershire sauce and Guinness stout tops these delicious open-faced toasts.