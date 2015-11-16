9 Ways to Cook with Stout

From glazed halibut to sweet tiramisu, here are nine recipes that get deep flavor and a lightly boozy boost from stout.

1. Guinness-Glazed Halibut

“Guinness adds richness to fish without adding fat,” says food writer and author Melissa Clark of her halibut recipe.

2. Chocolate-Stout Tiramisu

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

This ginger-spiced cake is soaked in a chocolate stout reduction.

3. Hot Dogs with Green Tomato Relish

Hot dogs and beer are a classic pairing. Chef Jeremy Sewall suggests steaming hot dogs with stout.

4. Chicken Wings with Stout Glaze

The stout glaze on these wings gives them a pleasantly bitter note.

5. Puddletwon Pub Chutney

Serve this sweet-savory chutney with sharp cheddar cheese and charcuterie.

6. Guinness Ice Cream with Chocolate-Covered Pretzels

This fantastic dessert was created in honor of star chef Michael Symon's father, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate.

This dessert, created by pastry chef Cory Barrett, is an ode to Michael Symon's father, Dennis, who loves beer, pretzels and chocolate. The ice cream has a strong, malty Guinness flavor that goes supremely well with the salty, milk chocolate–covered pretzels. If you don't want to make the chocolate-covered pretzels, they're easy enough to buy.

7. Stout-Braised Short Ribs

Braising short ribs in beer makes them supertender.

8. Rib Eye with Brussels Sprouts and Stout Cream Sauce

Try this intensely flavorful stout sauce on any thick-cut steak.

9. Welsh Rabbit

Warm, gooey cheddar cheese that's spiced with Worcestershire sauce and Guinness stout tops these delicious open-faced toasts.