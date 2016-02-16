9 Ways to Celebrate the Almond on National Almond Day

Happy National Almond Day!
Buttery, rich and by all accounts remarkably good for you, almonds are perhaps the best nuts to eat by the handful. But they’re also delicious in both sweet and savory dishes. Here, our best almond recipes to celebrate National Almond Day.
1. Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto
This Mediterranean pasta is quick, simple and utterly delicious.
2. Almond Cake with Mixed Berries
Cooking instructor Tara Stevens bakes berries into this exceptionally nutty cake to add sweetness.
3. Almond Waffles
Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.
4. Grilled Skirt Steak with Smoky Almond Sauce
Pipian is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. This one, with almond butter and anchos, is delicious on steak.
5. Chocolate-Almond Saltine Toffee
These buttery, toffee-slathered saltines are perfect after-dinner treats.
6. Tequila-Almond Chicken
Finely ground almonds are a deliciously crunchy coating for chicken breasts.
7. Date-and-Almond Fudge with Sesame and Coconut
Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley make this minimalist recipe with healthy fats—coconut oil and roasted almond butter—for a sticky, rich and satisfying vegan sweet.
8. Cauliflower Gratin with Manchego and Almond Sauce
This outrageously rich sauce, flavored with salty, nutty Manchego, transforms cauliflower into something binge-worthy.
9. Chocolate-Almond Bars
These dessert bars get a double dose of nuttiness from roasted almond and almond butter.