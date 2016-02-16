9 Ways to Celebrate the Almond on National Almond Day

Buttery, rich and by all accounts remarkably good for you, almonds are perhaps the best nuts to eat by the handful. But they’re also delicious in both sweet and savory dishes. Here, our best almond recipes to celebrate National Almond Day.

This Mediterranean pasta is quick, simple and utterly delicious.

Cooking instructor Tara Stevens bakes berries into this exceptionally nutty cake to add sweetness.

Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.

Pipían is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. It’s a perfect fall accompaniment to steak. CON POULOS

Pipian is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. This one, with almond butter and anchos, is delicious on steak.

These buttery, toffee-slathered saltines are perfect after-dinner treats.

Finely ground almonds are a deliciously crunchy coating for chicken breasts.

Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley make this minimalist recipe with healthy fats—coconut oil and roasted almond butter—for a sticky, rich and satisfying vegan sweet.

This outrageously rich sauce, flavored with salty, nutty Manchego, transforms cauliflower into something binge-worthy.

These dessert bars get a double dose of nuttiness from roasted almond and almond butter.