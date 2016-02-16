9 Ways to Celebrate the Almond on National Almond Day

Happy National Almond Day!

F&W Editors
February 16, 2016

Buttery, rich and by all accounts remarkably good for you, almonds are perhaps the best nuts to eat by the handful. But they’re also delicious in both sweet and savory dishes. Here, our best almond recipes to celebrate National Almond Day.

1. Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto 

This Mediterranean pasta is quick, simple and utterly delicious.

2. Almond Cake with Mixed Berries 

Cooking instructor Tara Stevens bakes berries into this exceptionally nutty cake to add sweetness.

3. Almond Waffles 

Finely ground roasted almonds add terrific flavor to these crispy buttermilk waffles.

4. Grilled Skirt Steak with Smoky Almond Sauce 

Pipían is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. It’s a perfect fall accompaniment to steak.

CON POULOS

Pipian is a sauce made from dried chiles, ground seeds and nuts. This one, with almond butter and anchos, is delicious on steak.

5. Chocolate-Almond Saltine Toffee 

These buttery, toffee-slathered saltines are perfect after-dinner treats.

6. Tequila-Almond Chicken 

Finely ground almonds are a deliciously crunchy coating for chicken breasts.

7. Date-and-Almond Fudge with Sesame and Coconut 

Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley make this minimalist recipe with healthy fats—coconut oil and roasted almond butter—for a sticky, rich and satisfying vegan sweet.

8. Cauliflower Gratin with Manchego and Almond Sauce 

This outrageously rich sauce, flavored with salty, nutty Manchego, transforms cauliflower into something binge-worthy.

9. Chocolate-Almond Bars 

These dessert bars get a double dose of nuttiness from roasted almond and almond butter.

 

