9 Ways to Caffeinate Your Dessert

Don't just drink your coffee.
From a Vietnamese-inspired, coffee-spiked sundae to Earl Grey tea macarons, here are nine excellent desserts that get a hit of caffeine thanks to coffee or tea.
1. Chocolate and Coffee-Hazelnut Meringue Cake
Chef Ruben Ortega makes this delicious, crowd-pleasing cake by sandwiching two large, crispy, chewy coffee-hazelnut meringues with a creamy mocha-mousse filling.
2. Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle
How do you upgrade a simple ice cream sundae? With instant coffee.
3. Matcha Tea Cake Cookies
Matcha powder gives these delicate cookies a light, toasty flavor and turns them a pretty green.
4. Chocolate-Earl Grey Macarons
Earl Grey tea lends a smoky, exotic touch to these Nutella-filled cookies.
5. Honey Chiffon Cake
The batter for this light, moist cake calls for strong black tea.
6. Coffee-Rum Truffettes
Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination.
7. Espresso Jell-O
This supereasy jellied espresso just requires brewing coffee and melting powdered gelatin in it. Served with whipped cream, it's possibly the most delicious macchiato you'll ever taste.
8. Chocolate-Espresso Snowballs
Cocoa, coffee and pecans are rolled together in these semisweet, sugar-dusted cookies.
9. Rice Pudding with Butternut Squash and Sweet Milk Tea
Star chef Hugh Acheson tops pudding with sweetened milk that's been flavored with black tea and spices.