9 Ways to Caffeinate Your Dessert

From a Vietnamese-inspired, coffee-spiked sundae to Earl Grey tea macarons, here are nine excellent desserts that get a hit of caffeine thanks to coffee or tea.

It's highly likely that your family members enjoy both chocolate and coffee. This year, give them a gift of a dessert that has both. Chef Ruben Ortega makes this delicious, crowd-pleasing cake by sandwiching two large, crispy, chewy coffee-hazelnut meringues with a creamy mocha-mousse filling. It's pretty epic if you ask us. Christina Holmes

How do you upgrade a simple ice cream sundae? With instant coffee.

These delicate cookies are made with oil, so they’re moist and tender. Matcha gives them a light, toasty flavor and turns them a pretty green. © CON POULOS

Matcha powder gives these delicate cookies a light, toasty flavor and turns them a pretty green.

Earl Grey tea lends a smoky, exotic touch to these Nutella-filled cookies.

The batter for this light, moist cake calls for strong black tea.

Master chef Jacques Pépin flavors truffles with many ingredients, but he is especially fond of the coffee-rum combination.

© DANA GALLAGHER

This supereasy jellied espresso just requires brewing coffee and melting powdered gelatin in it. Served with whipped cream, it's possibly the most delicious macchiato you'll ever taste.

Cocoa, coffee and pecans are rolled together in these semisweet, sugar-dusted cookies.

Star chef Hugh Acheson tops pudding with sweetened milk that's been flavored with black tea and spices.