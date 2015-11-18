9 Upgrades for Classic Party Dips

There’s nothing more satisfying than a classic creamy, savory artichoke dip or a nutty hummus. But you can eat those old-school appetizers anytime. This holiday season, take your dips to the next level with these nine upgrades.
1. Artichoke Dip with Crispy Shallots
In chef Michael White’s version of the classic cheesy, warm dip, artichokes meet garlic, wine, cream cheese, Gruyère and Tabasco. The best part is the crispy panko bread crumb topping.
2. Crab Imperial with Red Pepper
In place of the mayo typically used in this traditional Maryland dish, chef Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the dip even silkier.
3. Cool Ranch Kale Dip
This healthy, fast and supertasty version of a ranch dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk.
4. Creamy Spinach-and-Shrimp Dip
Sweet shrimp and spicy jalapeño amp up this cocktail party classic.
5. Avocado-Hummus Dip
For a new twist on the usual hummus or guacamole, try this delicious mash-up of the two.
6. Roasted Onion Dip
This delicious onion dip from star chef Tyler Florence uses the whole onion—no waste involved.
7. Queso Fundido al Tequila
Chef Richard Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip gets flavor from tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila.
8. Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités
With walnuts, mayonnaise, apples and grapes, this blue cheese dip is a riff on classic Waldorf salad.
9. Pimento Goat Cheese
Katie Lee makes a grown-up version of the sweet pepper–studded Southern dip by replacing the classic cheddar with goat cheese.