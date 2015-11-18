9 Upgrades for Classic Party Dips

1. Artichoke Dip with Crispy Shallots

In chef Michael White’s version of the classic cheesy, warm dip, artichokes meet garlic, wine, cream cheese, Gruyère and Tabasco. The best part is the crispy panko bread crumb topping.



2. Crab Imperial with Red Pepper

In place of the mayo typically used in this traditional Maryland dish, chef Michael Mina makes a hollandaise sauce, which makes the dip even silkier.

3. Cool Ranch Kale Dip

This healthy, fast and supertasty version of a ranch dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk.

Serve this tangy buttermilk dip with a mix of fresh crudité (such as cucumber spears, radishes, carrots, endive, etc.) and pita chips or seeded breadsticks. Wash and cut your veggies the day before and store in the fridge for easy day-of assembly. © CHRISTINA HOLMES

4. Creamy Spinach-and-Shrimp Dip

Sweet shrimp and spicy jalapeño amp up this cocktail party classic.

5. Avocado-Hummus Dip

For a new twist on the usual hummus or guacamole, try this delicious mash-up of the two.

Chances are you’re eating outdoors on Labor Day. That means you definitely need dips and spreads to share at your backyard barbecue or picnic. Fortunately we're serving up incredible recipes like caramelized onion dip, spicy black bean dip with cotija cheese and easy hummus with tahini. CHRISTINA HOLMES

6. Roasted Onion Dip

This delicious onion dip from star chef Tyler Florence uses the whole onion—no waste involved.

You can eat a plain old artichoke dip or a nutty hummus anytime. This fall, use game days as an opportunity to take your dips to the next level with upgrades like crab and crispy shallots. © John Kernick

7. Queso Fundido al Tequila

Chef Richard Bayless’s simple, 20-minute dip gets flavor from tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila.

8. Blue-Cheese-and-Walnut Dip with Waldorf Crudités

With walnuts, mayonnaise, apples and grapes, this blue cheese dip is a riff on classic Waldorf salad.

9. Pimento Goat Cheese

Katie Lee makes a grown-up version of the sweet pepper–studded Southern dip by replacing the classic cheddar with goat cheese.