9 Terrific Recipes for Tortilla (the Spanish Omelet, Not the Mexican Flatbread)

The Spanish tortilla, or tortilla española, is a delicious egg omelet filled with various meats, vegetables, cheeses or herbs, and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Here, nine fantastic tortilla recipes to try:

1. Tortilla Española

Tortilla española exists in almost every corner of Spain: as a tapa in fancy city restaurants; as a filling for bocadillos (sandwiches) at gas-station cafés; as a main course served on worn metal plates in home kitchens. Mario Batali's version, based on one he tasted in the Ribera del Duero wine region, is baked until golden brown and offers an especially high ratio of potatoes to eggs.

2. Mushroom Tortilla

This Spanish mushroom omelet from chef José Andrés is supersimple and a great make-ahead dish for brunch.

3. Tortilla Scramble with Salsa

Toasted tortilla chips add a rich flavor to this dish and stay crisp in the scrambled eggs.

4. Brussels Sprout Tortilla

This easy tortilla from F&W's Kay Chun gets a nice flavor from a bit of pimentón (smoked paprika) stirred into the eggs before baking.

Consider making this paprika-spiked Spanish frittata for dinner on Sunday night. Turn leftovers into an on-the-go breakfast sandwich by topping a slice with hot sauce and then eating it between two pieces of toast.

5. Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla

Adding jalapeño potato chips to a simple egg tortilla gives it a salty, spicy zing. Serve extra chips on the side.

6. Chilean Chorizo and Herb Tortilla

This delicious tortilla is made with spicy chorizo sausage, parsley, cilantro and sweet caramelized onion.

7. Butternut Squash and Chorizo Tortilla

This quick and easy omelet is the perfect early fall brunch.

8. Layered Eggplant, Zucchini and Spinach Tortilla

Every Spanish housewife has her recipe for this tortilla cake served with a creamy tomato béchamel sauce. Usually one of the layers is tuna, spaghetti or macaroni—to make the kids happy. Here, the layers are all vegetables.

9. Pea Tortilla with Mint and Yogurt

This lovely tortilla is delicious served warm or at room temperature.

Similar to a frittata, this fantastic dish features fresh spring ingredients like sweet peas and mint. PHOTO © JOHN KERNICK

